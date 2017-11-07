'Be quiet! It's him!' Survivors say shooter walked pew by pew looking for people to shoot

Story highlights A survivor says the gunman shot screaming children at point-blank range

Wounded victims say they survived by playing dead

(CNN) The carnage started even before the gunman entered the church.

It was a gorgeous day in Sutherland Springs, and worshipers at First Baptist Church were singing the praises of Christ. Suddenly, the joyous prayers were drowned out by screams of terror.

"Out of nowhere, shots started coming through the windows," said David Brown, whose mother was sitting in the back pew. "Windows broke out. Shots were flying."

The gunman started unloading his 450 rounds of ammo from outside, pummeling the congregation in the small Texas town.

Then came the killer -- dressed in tactical gear and armed with an assault rifle as he stormed in through the front door.

