Casket maker provides free coffins for Texas shooting victims

(CNN) When Trey Ganem heard about the shootings in Sutherland Springs, he jumped in his car and drove 100 miles to the mourning town.

The 46 year-old businessman didn't come just to bear condolences. He had something more tangible to offer: coffins.

Ganem runs a casket design company in Edna, Texas, another small town east of Sutherland Springs.

His seven employees build personalized coffins that usually sell for about $3,500. He is offering to provide free custom-made coffins for the people slain Sunday at First Baptist Church. So far, he's gotten requests to make 15 caskets.

"When I first started five years ago, children burned in a fire in Edna, Texas. I donated caskets to the family. I knew the kids" he told CNN. "It was the most emotional time in my life."

