What one family lost in the Texas church shooting
Updated 2:22 PM ET, Tue November 7, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Every life lost in the Sutherland Springs church shooting was precious, and should never have ended this way.
But for the Holcombe family, the losses have been compounded eightfold.
The family lost eight members from three generations in Sunday's shooting, including a pregnant woman and a 17-month-old girl.
Killed were:
• Bryan Holcombe, the visiting pastor, and his wife, Karla Holcombe
• Danny Holcombe, son to Bryan and Karla
• Noah Holcombe, Danny's 17-month-old daughter
• Crystal Holcombe, the wife of Bryan and Karla's other son, John. (John Holcombe survived the shooting. Crystal Holcombe was two months pregnant)
• Emily, Megan and Greg Hill, three of Crystal Holcombe's five children. Their ages were not immediately available. (Two of her children survived and are in the hospital with John Holcombe)