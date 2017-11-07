Florida State University suspends all Greek life after pledge dies

Story highlights Andrew Coffey, 20, was found dead Friday after attending a party

Florida State's president says he wants to "send a message"

(CNN) Florida State University has indefinitely suspended all fraternities and sororities days after the death of a fraternity pledge who had attended a party, according to a news release on the college website.

Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, was found unresponsive Friday morning after attending a party the night before, the school said. Coffey was a junior who had transferred to FSU this semester and was studying civil engineering, according to a school spokesman.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said indicators suggest alcohol may have been involved in the case, though he said police were waiting on an autopsy.

More than 50 people have been interviewed as part of the investigation into Coffey's death and police are working with the state attorney's office to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate, DeLeo said.

The Greek life suspension bans all new member events, council and chapter meetings, tailgates and other social events at the university.