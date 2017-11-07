Breaking News

5 things for November 7: Church family's heartbreak

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:09 AM ET, Tue November 7, 2017

    Man who shot Texas church gunman speaks out

(CNN)Before the massacre, the First Baptist Church meant everything to Sutherland Springs, Texas. These videos show why. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Texas church shooting

The man who helped stop one of the worst massacres in modern US history said he was "scared to death." Stephen Willeford, who shot and chased the Texas church shooter, said he feared for his and the congregation's safety when he faced off with Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people Sunday at a small church in rural Texas.  Willeford also said he's not a hero.
Kelley, who was armed with an assault rifle and 15 loaded magazines, fired off 450 rounds during his rampage at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. He had three gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted shot to the head. The Air Force said it failed to relay Kelley's court-martial conviction for domestic assault to law enforcement agencies. Doing so could have stopped him from buying the guns used in the shooting.
    We're learning more about the people who died in the shooting, and the details are heartbreaking. Lula White was grandmother to Kelley's wife and had received threatening messages from him. Annabelle Pomeroy was the pastor's daughter and just 14 years old. But the losses the Holcombe family endured are unspeakable. Eight members of the family were killed in the shooting, including a 17-month-old baby.
      Mother of shooting victim: Piece of me is gone

    2. Trump in South Korea

    No "Rocket Man" insults. No over-the-top rhetoric. Even talk of diplomacy. President Donald Trump's using a softer tone as he discusses North Korea while visiting South Korea today. The President held a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, where he called North Korea "a worldwide threat" (no surprise there) and said it's "time to act with urgency" to stop its nuclear ambitions. But he also said "it makes sense" for Kim Jong Un's regime to "come to the table and make a deal." Trump added that "we hope to God we never have to use" the military strength the United States has on the Korean Peninsula.
      Trump: North Korea a worldwide threat

    3. Election Day

    Although we're still hashing out Election Day 2016 (it'll be over one day, won't it?), Election Day 2017 is upon us. And like all things this year, it's all about Trump. No, the President's not on the ballot, but his presence looms large over today's vote. Especially in the governor's race in Virginia, which might give us the best window into how voters view his job performance so far.
    Virginia has turned more and more blue in recent years, and Trump is not popular there, so this should be the Democratic candidate's race for the taking. But Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is in a tighter-than-expected race with Republican Ed Gillespie, who has embraced Trump's policies. Voters will also pick a new governor in New Jersey, while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to cruise to re-election.
      Voters to head to polls in Virginia

    4. Migrant crisis

    We haven't talked about the migrant crisis lately, but desperate people are still taking to the Mediterranean Sea, risking their lives with treacherous journeys in flimsy vessels in hopes of finding a better life in Europe. And there's more bad news to report in this slow-motion disaster -- the bodies of 26 teen girls were found this week in the Mediterranean. The girls are believed to have come from Niger and Nigeria via Libya. Coroners will be investigating to see whether the girls had been tortured or sexually abused. Libya is known as a jumping-off point for migrants and a hotbed for human traffickers.
    A woman cries after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on July 25, 2017. More than 100,000 refugees and migrants have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean in 2017, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 2,300 of them are feared to have drowned.
    Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos

A woman cries after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on July 25, 2017. More than 100,000 refugees and migrants have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean in 2017, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 2,300 of them are feared to have drowned.
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015.
    Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015.
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya in October 2016. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya in October 2016. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos in November 2016.
    The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos in November 2016.
    Migrants bathe outside near a makeshift shelter in an abandoned warehouse in Subotica, Serbia, in January 2017.
    Migrants bathe outside near a makeshift shelter in an abandoned warehouse in Subotica, Serbia, in January 2017.
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, in March 2016. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, in March 2016. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence in March 2016.
    Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence in March 2016.
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece in January 2016.
    The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece in January 2016.
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni in March 2016.
    A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni in March 2016.
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side in May 2016 as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side in May 2016 as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border in February 2016, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border in February 2016, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya in May 2016.
    A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya in May 2016.
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, in August 2016.
    Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, in August 2016.
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. How to help the ongoing migrant crisis
    Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. How to help the ongoing migrant crisis
    5. Rand Paul

    Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky suffered five rib fractures in an attack, but it had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with -- yard waste? That's what a neighbor said likely led to the dispute between Paul and Rene Boucher, who is charged with fourth-degree assault in an attack last week on the senator. The two live next door to each other in a gated community in Bowling Green and have quarreled over grass clippings and yard waste for years, according to the unnamed neighbor. Boucher's attorney and the Kentucky State Police would only say that the dispute revolved around a "trivial" matter.
      Sen. Rand Paul's injuries worse than first reported

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Disney grab
    Disney's kingdom may about to become a whole lot larger. The entertainment giant is reportedly in talks to buy 21st Century Fox's TV and movie assets. 
    'i' give up
    Autocorrect is always annoying, but doubly so when a bug in an Apple update automatically turns a lowercase "i" into an "A" with a question mark on iPhones.
    Smart pacifiers
    Guess babies need Fitbits, too. There's a ton of new health-tracking wearables for babies out there, including a pacifier that checks the temperature of wee ones.
    Virtual fun
    A visit to a theme park in Japan doesn't just mean roller coasters and bumper cars. It can also mean fighting aliens and taking magic carpet rides

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    50%
    That's how much Sears is offering as a discount on everything until Thanksgiving as the cash-strapped retailer struggles to survive.

    AND FINALLY ...

    You don't have to go home, but ...
    Two hours at the dog park obviously weren't enough for Hitachi the Siberian husky. (Click to view)