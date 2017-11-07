Roy Halladay, former MLB star pitcher, killed in Florida plane crash

Story highlights There was no Mayday from the plane, sheriff's office said

Halladay won two Cy Young Awards, threw a perfect game in 2010 and the only no-hitter in NL postseason history

(CNN) Pitcher Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young awards and more than 200 major league baseball games during a stellar career, died Tuesday in a plane crash off the Florida coast, authorities said.

Halladay, 40, was the only person on the two-seater plane that crashed just off Holiday, on Florida's Gulf coast north of the Tampa Bay area, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

The single-engine plane, an Icon A5, crashed in very shallow water and was found upside down.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's office, a 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m. ET saying that a small plane had crashed.

There were no distress calls, the sheriff's office said.

Read More