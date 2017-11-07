Story highlights Sydney-based horse race The Everest gets $2.3m prize hike

Announcement made on the day of Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup was won by Rekindling

(CNN) On the same day as the historic Melbourne Cup, the world's richest turf race pointedly announced it would be upping its prize money in 2018.

The Everest Race in Sydney will hike its purse close to $10 million (AUS$13 million), a $2.3 million increase following the inaugural running of the event last year and twice what was offered up by Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.

The announcement was made via a full-page advert in national broadsheet newspaper The Australian, which also cheekily mentioned that the Melbourne Cup, known as the "race that stops a nation," only offers a total prize purse of $4.7 million.

This year's Everest winner Redzel, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, pocketed close to $4.5 million.

"The world's richest turf race is not in Melbourne today," read the advert, "it's in Sydney at Royal Randwick, Saturday 13 October 2018."

