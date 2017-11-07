Story highlights
- Trump and Moon took questions at a joint news conference
- Trade and North Korea are the top issues
Seoul (CNN)President Donald Trump stressed the urgency of curbing North Korea's advances in its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities on Tuesday alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"It's time to act with urgency and with great determination," Trump said, as he called on China, Russia and other nations to "demand" an end to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
"North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action," Trump said.
Trump added the United States would use military force if necessary to protect itself and allies in Asia from North Korean threats.
"The United States stands prepared to defend itself and its allies using the full range of our unmatched military capabilities if need be," Trump said.
Moon said earlier that he and Trump carried out "candid" talks about the North Korean issue, and agreed to scale up regional deployments of allies military forces. Moon said the US and South Korea must "maintain strong stance toward North Korea's threats."
The joint news conference came as tensions flare over the quickening pace of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Trump's visit here marks a critical moment in the US-South Korea alliance -- and a test. Trump has sought to push a more aggressive approach to the North Korean threat, whereas Moon rose to power on a platform of increased dialogue with Pyongyang.
Trump has also been fiercely critical of KORUS, the free trade agreement between the US and South Korea, suggesting earlier this year he might terminate it, and Trump is expected to press Moon for changes to the deal.
Trump kicked off his visit here with a stop at Camp Humphreys, a joint US-South Korean base, where he sat down for lunch with troops from both countries creating a photo opportunity drawing attention to the critical military alliance. Nearly 30,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea.
Trump is not expected to visit the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas during his two-day visit here, making him only the second US president since Ronald Reagan not to visit the DMZ.
A senior White House official said the administration opted for the visit to Camp Humphreys to highlight the military burden-sharing between the two countries and because visits to the DMZ have become a bit "cliché."
Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis have all visit the DMZ this year in separate visits.