Story highlights Trump and Moon took questions at a joint news conference

Trade and North Korea are the top issues

Seoul (CNN) President Donald Trump stressed the urgency of curbing North Korea's advances in its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities on Tuesday alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"It's time to act with urgency and with great determination," Trump said, as he called on China, Russia and other nations to "demand" an end to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action," Trump said.

Trump added the United States would use military force if necessary to protect itself and allies in Asia from North Korean threats.

"The United States stands prepared to defend itself and its allies using the full range of our unmatched military capabilities if need be," Trump said.

