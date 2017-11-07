Story highlights Trump also plugged his own golf course

He drew laughter and applause from local lawmakers

Seoul (CNN) President Donald Trump, perhaps seeking to endear himself to South Korean legislators, drew attention Wednesday to the prowess of Korean golfers during an otherwise deadly serious speech before South Korea's National Assembly.

Trump drew laughter and applause from local lawmakers when he remarked that "Korean golfers are some of the best on earth" and noted that the US Women's Open Championship was held at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, this year.

"In fact -- and you know what I'm going to say," Trump said with a grin, "the women's US Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey."

As the audience laughed, he added: "And it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer."

Trump piled on the praise for Korea's affinity for golf , noting that "eight of the top 10 players were from Korea and the top four golfers -- one, two, three, four -- the top four were from Korea."

