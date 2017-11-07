Seoul (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday "there would have been no difference three days ago" in the deadly Texas shooting if an extreme vetting policy for gun ownership had been in place.

"If you did what you're suggesting there would have been no difference three days ago, and you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun in his truck and shoot him, and hit him and neutralize him," Trump said responding to a question during a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"Instead of having 26 dead he would've had hundreds more dead," Trump said.

Trump added that "the city with the strongest gun laws in our nation is Chicago. And Chicago is a disaster. A total disaster."

Sunday's church massacre took place in Sutherland Springs, Texas. In addition to the at least 26 people who were killed, at least 20 others were wounded -- the victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

