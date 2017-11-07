Trump attempted to go to DMZ but had to turn back because of weather

Story highlights Trump was frustrated and disappointed, Sanders said

The White House had previously said Trump was not going to visit the DMZ

Seoul (CNN) President Donald Trump attempted to make an unannounced visit to the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea on Wednesday morning, but was forced to turn back because of bad weather.

Trump was aboard Marine One en route to the DMZ but was grounded after about 18 minutes of flight.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was scheduled to join Trump at the DMZ in a show of unity, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Wednesday morning. The joint visit would have been the first for a US and South Korean President at the DMZ, Sanders said, calling it a "historic moment."

"The effort shows the strong and importance of the alliance between the two countries," Sanders said.

Trump was disappointed and frustrated by the failed attempt, Sanders told reporters, adding that the trip had been quietly planned before Trump left Washington for his trip through Asia.

