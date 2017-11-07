Trump hopes to reassure in South Korean address

Seoul (CNN) Near the front line of the world's tensest standoff, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will formally articulate his views of a region on edge during an address at South Korea's National Assembly.

His mission inside the soaring assembly hall: convince his audience of Korean lawmakers, plus the broader region, that he's committed to preventing the type of annihilation that many fear is possible if Trump's language is misconstrued.

Aides say his remarks will put the current conflict into historical context, stressing the half-century alliance between the US and South Korea while encouraging other countries in the region -- namely, China and Russia -- to step up their efforts to isolate North Korea.

Drafts of the speech have been in the works for weeks, officials say, with input from Trump's top national security aides like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster. Trump's speechwriter Stephen Miller is accompanying the President in Asia.

'Ultimately, it will all work out'

During a series of public appearances in and around the South Korean capital on Tuesday, Trump defended his provocative threats toward Kim Jong Un. But he declined to repeat the type of fiery bombast which has helped ratchet up tensions here.

"Ultimately, it will all work out," Trump said ahead of a briefing at a US Army garrison near Seoul shortly after landing in South Korea on Tuesday. "It always works out. It has to work out."

Later, at a news conference alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump declined to say whether he's entirely ruled out diplomatic talks with Pyongyang, a move he'd previously derided as a waste of time.

And while he again declined to rule out use of military force in countering North Korea's threats, he appeared less willing to provoke the communist regime than he has from the United States.

"We have many things happening that we hope -- in fact, I'll go a step further -- we hope to God we never have to use," he said.

That sense of restraint hasn't always colored Trump's remarks about the North Korea crisis. Over the summer, he dramatically scaled up his threats, vowing to rain "fire and fury" on the communist regime if their provocations continue.

Later, he demeaned the country's dictator at the United Nations General Assembly, terming him "rocket man" at the gathering of world leaders.

Each time, Kim has responded in kind, lambasting Trump as a senile leader who was putting the world's security as risk. Since Trump assumed office, he has scaled up his country's ballistic missile launches, and conducted a massive underground nuclear test in September.

Optimism

In Asia this week, Trump has tamped down the bitter back-and-forth, avoiding direct insults of young and brash leader just across the border. His tame by comparison remarks have warned North Korea that the US era of "strategic patience" was over, but declined to threaten all-out war.

"Hopefully, something very successfully (will be) worked out on that," he said during talks with Moon on Tuesday.

Moon, meanwhile, expressed optimism that Trump could help ease his country's concerns about the persistent spat with North Korea, despite his own differences with Trump's approach. Trump has accused Moon of appeasement, and scoffed at his desire to open talks with North Korea in a bid to cool tensions.

Speaking Tuesday, Moon said he hoped Trump could help "relieve some of the anxiety that the Korean people have due to North Korea's provocations."