De Blasio re-elected in victory for New York City progressives

(CNN) For the first time in more than three decades, New York City, a national liberal stronghold that historically balks at ideological leadership inside its own narrow borders, has re-elected a Democratic mayor -- one with unabashed progressive politics and an eye on Washington.

Mayor Bill de Blasio rewrote recent history despite having operated under near constant assault from the city's boisterous tabloid newspapers, while doing little himself to smooth over sometimes testy relations with eye-rolling New Yorkers.

De Blasio shocked the city's political elite when he won the Democratic primary in 2013 and, with a landslide victory on Tuesday, locked up a second term after a campaign run without a serious challenge from anyone inside his own party or, in this fall's general election, city Republicans, who all but ceded the race.

For progressives in the Trump era, de Blasio's success represents new evidence to back an argument that ambitious, broad-based economic reforms -- like this put forward by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed and campaigned with the mayor -- can win over political skeptics and break through a wall of criticism from moderate Democrats and, in New York, the scrappiest of press corps -- a group de Blasio has made little effort to pacify.

"The tabloids are entertainment with a very small dose of news," de Blasio told CNN through a spokesman on Tuesday. "New Yorkers' political views are shaped much more dramatically by what they are feeling in their lives. They'll trust their own experience when it comes to universal pre-K, neighborhood safety, school improvement and what I'm doing to keep their apartment affordable. They strain out the entertainment when push comes to shove."

