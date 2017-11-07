Key Trump ally Schiller to appear before House panel

Washington (CNN) Congressional investigators will have a chance Tuesday to question one of President Donald Trump's closest confidants and longtime associates, providing an opportunity for lawmakers to potentially learn more about the Trump campaign's contacts with Russians and Trump's links to Kremlin-friendly interests in his business career.

Being so close to Trump for so long means Schiller was around for some of the most controversial moments of Trump's political career.

Comey's firing is now a key part of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential obstruction of justice. Mueller's team has recently interviewed White House witnesses who could shed light on Comey's firing. And CNN reported last week that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner turned over documents about the firing to Mueller's investigators.

Trump has said that years earlier, Schiller joined him on a trip to Moscow for the Miss America pageant. The significance of the event, held in November 2013, wasn't clear at the time. But now, the contacts Trump made as part of that deal are coming back in a big way.

That deal was struck between Trump and Aras and Emin Agalarov, the father-and-son team of billionaires that own a major development firm in Russia. The Miss Universe pageant was held at one of their properties in Moscow.

Trump's activities while in Moscow for that event have been the subject of rampant speculation ever since the January leak of a 35-page dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier accuses the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia as part of its "active measures" campaign to influence the election and defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.