Flake, Heinrich to introduce bill to close gun loophole

Kelley's court martial conviction for domestic assault was not conveyed to civilian law enforcement

Washington (CNN) Sens. Jeff Flake and Martin Heinrich are planning to introduce bipartisan legislation that will make it a law for military to report misdemeanors of domestic violence to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, the database used for firearms background checks.

Flake, a Republican, and Heinrich, a Democrat, are introducing the legislation after gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people inside a small Texas church on Sunday, was armed with an assault rifle and 15 loaded magazines in the deadliest shooting in Texas history. He had previously been convicted of domestic violence by a military court.

"Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence -- be it in criminal or military court -- from buying a gun," Flake tweeted Tuesday.

"Senators Flake and Heinrich are working to ensure any individual convicted of domestic violence -- whether it is in criminal or military court -- cannot legally purchase a firearm," a source close to Flake told CNN. "Currently, the military is not reporting misdemeanors of domestic violence to NICS, the database utilized for firearms background checks, and it's not clear that they can under current law. Their bill will permanently close this loophole, which was exploited by the shooter in Sutherland Springs, Texas."

