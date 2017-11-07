House judiciary Dems intend to press Sessions over Russia

Story highlights Sessions will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on November 14

The letter was signed by every Democratic member of the House judiciary committee

Washington (CNN) Democratic lawmakers on the House judiciary committee intend to press Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his "inconsistencies" on the Trump campaign's Russia connections when he appears before their committee next week.

In a letter sent Tuesday , the lawmakers note that one of the Trump campaign's foreign policy advisers, George Papadopoulos, acknowledged to FBI investigators that he told several Trump campaign officers about his outreach to the Russia government.

The Democrats charge Sessions was inconsistent with details on the campaign's relationship with Russia, saying he's contradicted his own sworn testimony several times, and want more details about the Papadopoulos statement.

The letter cites several times when Sessions testified at congressional hearings and had different responses about the campaign's meetings with Russian officials.

"Again, it is difficult to square this statement with the facts," the lawmakers write. "If, as recent reports suggest, you rejected Mr. Papadopoulos's suggestion that President Trump meet with Vladimir Putin at that March 31 meeting -- a fact you appear to have remembered only after Mr. Papadopoulos's account was made public -- it seems likely that you were 'aware' of communications between the Russian government and surrogates of the Trump campaign."

Read More