Rep. Frank LoBiondo has been a critic of his party's plan to change tax deductions

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Republican Frank LoBiondo said Tuesday he will not seek re-election next year.

LoBiondo's statement makes him the latest of many congressional Republicans announce plans to step down from Congress after the 2018 midterm elections.

In his statement announcing his decision, LoBiondo said it was not "health-related" or "electoral," and bemoaned the polarized nature of Congress today.

"As some of my closest colleagues have also come to realize, those of us who came to Congress to change Washington for the better through good governance are now the outliers," LoBiondo's statement read. "Today a vocal and obstinate minority within both parties has hijacked good legislation in pursuit of no legislation."

Like other Republicans from his region, he has been a vocal opponent to his party's plans to changing the deduction for state and local taxes as part of GOP plans to overhaul the tax system.

