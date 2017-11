First openly transgender state lawmaker elected in Virginia

Washington (CNN) Virginia voters elected the nation's first openly transgender candidate to the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday.

Danica Roem unseated incumbent delegate Bob Marshall, who had been elected thirteen times over 26 years, according to Marshall's website.

As of 9:07 p.m. ET, Democratic candidate Roem had 54.59% of the votes to Marshall's 45.36%, with 19 of 20 precincts reporting, according to the Virginia Department of Elections

"Tonight, voters chose a smart, solutions-oriented trans leader over a divisive anti-LGBTQ demagogue -- sending a powerful message to anti-trans legislators all across the nation," said Aisha C. Moodie-Mills, president and CEO of Victory Fund -- a political action committee that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ officials at all levels of government.

Roem is the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature in the US, according to Monica Roberts of the TransGriot blog , which covers issues in the transgender community. Althea Garrison, elected in Massachusetts, was the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature, but did not campaign as an openly transgender person during her race in 1992.

