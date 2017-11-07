Story highlights Experts do not believe any interference with actual voting occurred last year

Washington (CNN) As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, state and local officials are working with the federal government to monitor any potential cybersecurity issues on the first major Election Day since the 2016 election.

While experts do not believe any interference with actual voting occurred last year, Russian efforts to meddle in the election -- in part through hacking emails and some probing of election-related systems at the state level -- have fueled a national conversation about the cybersecurity of elections.

The Department of Homeland Security has taken the lead for the federal government in helping shore up election systems, which are managed at the state and local level.

"We are working closely with officials in Virginia and New Jersey and other states and will have cybersecurity advisers embedded with state officials and with direct lines to DHS' National Cybersecurity Communications Integration Center throughout the day today," spokesman Scott McConnell told CNN in an email. "We continue to offer state and local governments our cybersecurity services, including cyber hygiene scans of Internet-facing systems and onsite risk and vulnerability assessments. "

Virginia and New Jersey have high-profile gubernatorial elections, but voters across the country are casting ballots in other state and local races.

