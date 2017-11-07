Washington (CNN) Former television anchor and Democrat Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker was killed on live television in 2015, won the race for the 12th District of Virginia's House of Delegates Tuesday night.

In explaining his victory Wednesday morning on CNN's "New Day," Hurst said his campaign "went everywhere" to seek out voters.

"We employed a strategy where we went where normally people in my party don't go," he said.

Parker was a reporter for Roanoke, Virginia, TV station WDBJ when she and photographer Adam Ward were fatally shot during a live television broadcast. Hurst, however, told CNN that his campaign was not particularly focused on gun violence.

Read More