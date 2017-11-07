Story highlights Christie and his record-low approval ratings hover mightily over the contest to replace him.

Christie's penchant for confrontation has helped define his tenure as New Jersey's chief executive

Washington (CNN) In his final Election Day as New Jersey's governor, Chris Christie added another on-camera upbraiding to his legacy as a politician with a proclivity for punching back.

New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti filmed the former Republican presidential candidate speaking to the press after casting his vote. Christie was asked by a passerby why he didn't merge a township and a borough during his eight years in office.

"Well, as governor, I can't. I can't. I don't have the authority to do it," he said with his wife, Mary Pat, smiling behind him.

After voting, Christie got into a bit of an argument with a voter who questioned why he didn't merge His two towns pic.twitter.com/n3AQi3PfBk — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 7, 2017

"Go in and vote for whoever you want. I never said I was going to merge the two towns," he continued.

"You want to merge Mendham township and Mendham borough, run for the township committee," said Christie, who resides in the township. "No, I know, 'cause that's too hard. It's easier to sit here and complain."