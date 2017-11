Story highlights Election Day's marquee matchup is the Virginia governor's race. Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET

Republicans nationally are closely watching to see if embracing Trump works

Polls close in New Jersey at 8 p.m., New York at 9 p.m.

Washington (CNN) The polls have closed in Virginia as a tightly contested governor's race that will test President Donald Trump's impact on the nation's political mood reaches its conclusion.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam hopes to capitalize on a surge in voter turnout in Virginia's northern suburbs near Washington and deliver the party its first big win in the Trump era. Republican former lobbyist and George W. Bush aide Ed Gillespie, meanwhile, is attempting to show Republicans who had previously kept their distance from Trump a way to embrace the President's policies on the campaign trail.

Their race is the marquee matchup on a night when New Jersey voters will also select a replacement for Gov. Chris Christie after his eight years in office. New York City and other cities are electing mayors. And in Utah, voters will select a replacement for the retired former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Gillespie has mimicked Trump's tactics -- attacking Northam over sanctuary cities while saying he would not remove Confederate Civil War monuments. A Gillespie mailer also referenced the controversy over protests by NFL players . "You'd never take a knee ... so take a stand on Election Day," the mailer reads.

But he has kept personal distance from Trump: The two didn't campaign together at all, despite Trump visiting his own golf course in Virginia 15 times after Gillespie won the Republican nomination.

