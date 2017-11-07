Story highlights House seat will remain in Republican hands

Only major GOP victory in big night for Democrats

Washington (CNN) Republican John Curtis has beat opponents Kathie Allen and Jim Bennett in Utah's 3rd District special election, CNN projects.

Curtis will succeed Republican Jason Chaffetz, who left the House in June and now serves as a Fox News contributor.

The 3rd district includes the cities of Orem and Provo, where Curtis serves as mayor. He faced two main opponents in the 3rd District's general election: Democrat Kathie Allen, a physician and anti-gerrymandering advocate, and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, son of Sen. Bob Bennett, R-Utah.

Curtis had been polling strongly in the general election race. An October 17 Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics survey showed he led the race by 27 points.

During the election campaign, Curtis garnered key state and national endorsements, including from current Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, former Utah Gov. Mitt Romney, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and Chaffetz.