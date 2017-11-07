In Virginia, a rejection of the Trump playbook

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Virginia voters have rejected fearmongering and divisiveness by electing Democrat Ralph Northam

(CNN) Donald Trump was not on the ballot in Virginia's race for governor on Tuesday, but his bigoted political playbook certainly was. And thankfully the voters of Virginia sent a message that they reject Trump's fearmongering and divisiveness by electing Democrat Ralph Northam.

Let's not play games: Trump, his party and his former top adviser, Steve Bannon, were all very invested in the GOP nominee, Ed Gillespie. Not only had Trump tweeted numerous times over the past month supporting Gillespie, including on Election Day, but over the weekend Bannon was publicly bragging that Gillespie would win because he had embraced "Trump's agenda" and "the Trump-Stewart talking points," referring to Corey Stewart, who almost upset Gillespie in the primary.

Well, Bannon was right about one thing, Gillespie did embrace Trump's agenda. In September, Gillespie went through a metamorphosis. But instead of a caterpillar turning into a beautiful butterfly, Gillespie transformed from a mainstream Republican into a Trump clone complete with racist dog whistles and more.

What makes this transformation so stark is that before his primary campaign against Stewart -- a "mini-Trump" who channeled his anti-immigrant and pro-confederate statues philosophy -- Gillespie, a former Republican National committee chairman and lobbyist, had, as far back as 2006, criticized Republicans who had spewed anti-immigrant views.

But that all changed this fall, when "Establishment Ed," as Stewart had mockingly nicknamed Gillespie during the primary, started running ads that in Trumpesque fashion scared voters into believing that Latino street gangs were coming to kill them and their families. In fact, Gillespie cited the identical street gang, MS-13, that Trump is fond of invoking. And just like Trump, Gillespie hyped up the threat to the point that Washington Post fact checkers deemed it a " two Pinocchios " exaggeration.

