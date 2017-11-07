Story highlights Alice Stewart says the Democrats showed in Virginia and New Jersey that they are more motivated to vote than is the GOP base

It's a very troubling sign for Republicans who have few legislative achievements in the era of Trump, Stewart writes

(CNN) How do you run in the era of Trump? As a Democrat, evidently.

The first two gubernatorial elections since President Donald Trump took office went in favor of Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey. The lesson to be learned is that this is not about the personalities; it's about the base. Clearly, the Democratic base is more motivated.

In Virginia, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam beat former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Two blue states, serving up a black eye to the GOP in this off year election.

The Virginia and New Jersey races are a shot in the arm for beleaguered Democrats still reeling from the 2016 presidential loss.

As for the GOP, this double defeat is another wake-up call for Republicans in the House and Senate to work together on meaningful tax reform. Democratic momentum in the absence of GOP legislative accomplishments is not a good way to kick off a midterm election year.

