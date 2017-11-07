Why the Boy Scouts are for girls now, too

Story highlights Mike Surbaugh: Welcoming girls into Cub Scouting will strengthen the fundamental values of future leaders

The change establishes single-gender environments for both boys and girls, he writes

Mike Surbaugh is the Chief Scout Executive of Boy Scouts of America. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Consider for a moment the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage and kindness. If we hope to see these attributes in our children and in the future generation of leaders, it is important that we strengthen efforts to instill those values. I will celebrate every institution that seeks to do so -- and that includes the Girl Scouts.

Since its inception in 1912, the Girl Scouts' renowned program has helped empower generations of courageous and confident young women who seek to make the world a better place. It is a strong program that works. I believe in the Girl Scouts just as I believe in Boy Scouts and all character-building efforts. Nonetheless, we decided it was time to open our doors, and welcome girls into Cub Scouting. This decision does not make our programs co-ed; it provides single-sex programs for girls, in addition to the current programs for boys.

Mike Surbaugh

Still, this decision has, not surprisingly, stirred up a fair amount of controversy. My hope is that the conversations taking place will bring more attention to the powerful work all youth-serving organizations do -- but I also want to explain as clearly as I can how and why we made this decision.

First thing's first: We did it because our members requested it. For years, they've been asking us to bring our unique approach to character and leadership development to all members of their families. After all, the cornerstone qualities of the Boy Scouts are invaluable to all, regardless of gender. So we decided it was time to make our iconic programs available for boys and girls.

Read More