Story highlights Clarissa Unger: Research shows young voters care and turnout has improved

With right planning and civic engagement, even more young people would vote, she says

Clarissa Unger is the director of civic engagement for Young Invincibles, a nonpartisan national millennial research and advocacy organization that works to advance economic opportunity for young adults. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) We all root for our local sports teams, attend community events and try to make the most of our local parks. But if you really care about your city or town, voting in local elections -- and encouraging others to do the same -- is one of the most significant ways you can show you're proud of where you live and you want to make it better.

Voting is an incredibly important part of being a good neighbor, because our communities and our democracy are only as strong as the engagement of our citizens. And the future of our democracy is only as strong as the future of our nation -- embodied in its young people.

Clarissa Unger

On Tuesday, according to Democracy Works , more than 40% of the US population has an opportunity to vote in a state or local election. This includes major races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia but also races all across the country for local mayors , county commissions, school boards, judges, sheriffs and more -- positions that have major impacts on people's day-to-day lives. Local governments determine policies around the quality of schools, job training programs, public transit, affordable housing and so much more. These are issues that affect young adults as they work to build independent lives, and research shows they want to have a say in them.

But it's always around this time of year that the worn-out cliché that young people don't vote emerges. We've all heard it before -- millennials are apathetic, young adults aren't civically engaged, they don't understand the value of voting -- the accusations go on and on. But they simply aren't true.

New research out of Tufts University's Institute for Democracy & Higher Education paints a much more encouraging picture. The report , which presents information based on the voting records of nearly 10 million students attending more than 1,000 colleges and universities, shows that student voter participation actually improved last year. In fact, it shows a 7% increase (or an increase of 3 percentage points) in turnout among student voters in the 2016 presidential election compared with the election in 2012. It also found the participation rate of 18- to 21-year-olds, the youngest student voters, increased by 10%, from 40.7% in 2012 to 44.8% in 2016 (or a growth of 4 percentage points).

Read More