Can Air Force be held legally responsible for church killer getting his gun?

Story highlights Paul Callan says the chances are slim that the survivors of the church shooting victims will be able to recover damages

Callan: The slaughter is another signal that new laws are needed on who can buy guns

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This week, Americans are coping with yet another mass slaughter of the innocent by a new but strangely familiar figure, a deranged and heavily armed gunman.

The rampage by former US Air Force Airman Devin P. Kelley left a blood-soaked church filled with the bodies of 26 men, women and children who had gathered on Sunday to seek only each other's comfort and the blessings of God in a small Texas Baptist church. An unborn child is among that number. Twenty others were injured. The killer was shot and pursued by an armed good Samaritan and Kelley was found shot to death in his own vehicle. An autopsy found one apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound and two others from the armed citizen's gun.

The motive for this carnage most likely arose from a marital or domestic dispute related to his second wife or her mother, who was reportedly a member of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church that was the site of the shootings. Neither his current wife nor his mother-in-law were present in in the church during the massacre.

Despite his very troubled history, Kelley had no trouble accumulating the firepower necessary to carry out the horrific shooting.

With this incident happening so soon after the October 1 murders of 58 innocent victims attending a country music concert in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in US history, Americans are asking who is to blame and how can such tragedies be prevented.

Read More