(CNN) Supplying rebels in Yemen with missiles was a "direct military aggression by the Iranian regime," declared Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday.

In his first direct statements regarding a thwarted missile strike on the Riyadh airport that occurred over the weekend, bin Salman laid the blame for the attempt at the feet of Iran's government, claiming it was "supplying its Houthi militias [in Yemen] with missiles."

In comments reported by the Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA, the Crown Prince told British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Iran's actions "may be considered an act of war against the Kingdom."

A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry dismissed Saudi Arabia's allegations over the missile strike as "false, irresponsible, destructive and provocative," the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Monday.

Bin Salman's remarks were the latest by the Saudi government accusing Iran of not only being behind the actions taken in Yemen, but also for its purported behavior in Lebanon.

