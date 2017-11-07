Iran's actions may be 'act of war,' Saudi crown prince says

Story highlights Saudi crown prince accuses Iran of supplying missiles to Yemen's Houthi rebels

Iranian foreign minister warns of "Saudi Arabia's provocative measures in the region"

(CNN) Supplying rebels in Yemen with missiles was a "direct military aggression by the Iranian regime," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz said Tuesday.

In his first direct statements regarding a thwarted missile strike on the Riyadh airport over the weekend, bin Salman laid the blame for the attempt at the feet of Iran's government, saying it was "supplying its Houthi militias (in Yemen) with missiles."

In comments reported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince told British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Iran's actions "may be considered an act of war against the kingdom."

Saudi Arabia has waged a years-long military campaign in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government that the Houthi rebels drove out of the capital, Sanaa.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for firing Saturday's projectile at the King Khalid International Airport. The Saudi military was able to intercept the missile before it struck the Riyadh airport.

