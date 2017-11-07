10 arrested in French-Swiss anti-terror operation

Story highlights Two suspects arrested on suspicion of having links to ISIS, officials say

The two had been on the radar of Swiss authorities

(CNN) Ten people have been arrested after a joint anti-terror operation by French and Swiss police, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Tuesday.

Two of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of having links to ISIS, according to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

The two -- a 27-year-old Swiss man and a 23-year-old Colombian woman -- had been on the radar of Swiss authorities, the office said.

France ended a state of emergency last week, replacing it with a controversial security law.

The new measure allows police additional powers to search properties as well as close mosques or other locations suspected of being used for preaching hatred.

