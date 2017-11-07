London (CNN) Former Welsh government minister Carl Sargeant, who was removed from office last week following undisclosed allegations about his personal conduct, was found dead Tuesday.

Sargeant is understood to have taken his own life, CNN affiliate ITN and the UK Press Association reported.

North Wales Police told CNN on Tuesday that they were not treating his death as suspicious and that the matter has been referred to the coroner.

Sargeant, 49, was minister for communities and children in the Welsh Assembly, the elected parliament for Wales, until he was suspended from Labour party membership and "removed" from the Assembly's cabinet last Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Sargeant said he was told by First Minister Carwyn Jones about the existence of "shocking and distressing" allegations against him, but said he had not been given details about the claims. He said he had asked for an independent inquiry "to allow me to clear my name."

