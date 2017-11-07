(CNN) Plans for Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" to screen as part of AFI Fest have been scrapped as actor Kevin Spacey, who co-stars in the film, faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The film was supposed to screen on the closing night of AFI Fest, which is taking place in Los Angeles from November 9-16.

"'All the Money in the World' is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest. But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn," TriStar Pictures, a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, told CNN in a statement.

The film is based on the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III. Spacey plays Getty's billionaire grandfather.

Charlie Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star.

