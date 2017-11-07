Sia beats nude picture seller to the punch

(CNN) Sia may not want you to see her face, but she's apparently not as shy about her other parts.

The "Chandelier" singer, who usually performs with a wig obscuring part of her face, on Monday shared an image she said was of her nude.

"Everyday Is Christmas" is also the name of the singer's forthcoming Christmas album.

Sia told The Observe r last year that the effort to hide her face evolved from self-protection.

Read More