Diddy is not really changing his name

He now says he was just kidding

(CNN) Everyone can relax. Diddy is still Diddy.

The mogul born Sean Combs set the internet a-Twitter over the weekend when he announced on his birthday he was changing his name to "Brother Love."

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

"I'm just not who I am before, I'm something different," he said. "So my new name is 'Love,' a.k.a. 'Brother Love.'"

Given that Combs has at various points in his rap/fashion/entrepreneurial career gone by Puffy, Puff Daddy, Puff, etc. it seemed entirely feasible.

But Diddy posted a video Monday on his official Instagram account saying he was just kidding and remarking, "Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet."

