Breaking News

CNN 10 - November 8, 2017

Updated 6:20 PM ET, Tue November 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.1108_00070902
ten.1108_00070902

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 11/08/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 11/08/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

November 8, 2017

A shakeup in Saudi Arabia is our first topic today; we're exploring some of the recent changes in the country and explaining why they're getting so much international attention. Our other subjects include Election Day in the U.S. and an effort to curb pollution in India's capital by staggering traffic.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10