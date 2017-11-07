UK Foreign Secretary urged to correct statement about British woman jailed in Iran

Story highlights British citizen jailed in Iran accused of "spreading propaganda" after Johnson mischaracterizes what she was doing in the country

British-Iranian woman "never trained journalists," foundation CEO says

(CNN) British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been urged to retract comments he made regarding a British-Iranian woman serving a five-year jail term in Iran over fears he may have complicated her legal defense.

Speaking to the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee on November 1, Britain's top diplomat said that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching journalism when she was detained in Tehran in 2016.

"When you look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism as I understand it," said Johnson, who added that he found the situation "deeply depressing."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is being held on allegations relating to espionage, has persistently maintained that she was in Tehran to visit family and was not working in the country at the time of her arrest.

The head of a media foundation which employed Zaghari-Ratcliffe has appealed to the British Foreign Secretary to correct the comment. "I once again urge Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to immediately correct the serious mistake he made," Thomson Reuters Foundation CEO Monique Villa said in a statement.

Read More