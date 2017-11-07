Attackers storm Shamshad TV station in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday, killing a security guard and injuring five others, including four firefighters, according to Najib Danish, spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.
The siege ended after a three-hour standoff with police which left all the attackers dead, Kabul police said.
An unconfirmed number of assailants entered the the Shamshad TV station, a Pashto language station, around 10:30 a.m. local time.
"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, told AFP news agency.
The station confirmed in a tweet there had been several casualties.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.
Attacks on both official and unofficial targets are commonplace, with journalists often finding themselves in the firing line. Afghanistan had the second highest number of journalist deaths after Iraq in 2016, according to the International Federation of Journalists.
Last month, dozens were killed in two mosque attacks, claimed by ISIS, only to be followed the next day by a suicide bombing near a military academy which took another 15 lives.
At least 41 soldiers were killed in an attack on their base in eastern Afghanistan.
In September a suicide bomber killed three people in a blast outside a cricket stadium in Kabul, and the month before ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital, which left 20 people dead.