Attackers storm Shamshad TV station in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday, killing a security guard and injuring five others, including four firefighters, according to Najib Danish, spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.

The siege ended after a three-hour standoff with police which left all the attackers dead, Kabul police said.

An unconfirmed number of assailants entered the the Shamshad TV station, a Pashto language station, around 10:30 a.m. local time.

"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, told AFP news agency.

The station confirmed in a tweet there had been several casualties.

Breaking News

Attackers target Shamshad TV station in #Kabul, TV's staffer reports several casualties from inside the building.. — Shamshad Tv (@Shamshadnewstv) November 7, 2017