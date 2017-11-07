Attackers storm Shamshad TV station in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul Tuesday, opening fire on workers and engaging in a firefight with security forces.
An unknown number of attackers entered the the Shamshad TV station around 10.30 a.m. local time, according to Basir Mojahid, spokesman for the Chief of Kabul Police.
One gunman had been killed by police, he said, as Afghan forces attempted to re-take the station.
The station confirmed in a tweet there had been several casualties.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.
Attacks on both so-called soft targets and on Afghan authorities are commonplace.
Last month, dozens were killed in two mosque attacks, claimed by ISIS, only to be followed the next day by a suicide bombing near a military academy which took another 15 lives.
At least 41 soldiers were killed in an attack on their base in eastern Afghanistan.
In September a suicide bomber killed three people in a blast outside a cricket stadium in Kabul, and the month before ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital, which left 20 people dead.