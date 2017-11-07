Attackers storm Shamshad TV station in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul Tuesday, opening fire on workers and engaging in a firefight with security forces.

An unknown number of attackers entered the the Shamshad TV station around 10.30 a.m. local time, according to Basir Mojahid, spokesman for the Chief of Kabul Police.

One gunman had been killed by police, he said, as Afghan forces attempted to re-take the station.

The station confirmed in a tweet there had been several casualties.

Attackers target Shamshad TV station in #Kabul, TV's staffer reports several casualties from inside the building.. — Shamshad Tv (@Shamshadnewstv) November 7, 2017

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.