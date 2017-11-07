Story highlights Mnangagwa accused of "disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability"

(CNN) Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has fired his longtime ally and vice president, potentially clearing the way for his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take the role and eventually succeed her 93-year-old husband.

Mugabe accused Emmerson Mnangagwa of "disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability," according to a press statement issued by Zimbabwe's Information Minister Simon Khaya-Moyo.

Mnangagwa's removal means Grace Mugabe is expected to be appointed vice president at a special congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party next month.

"The First Lady is well-positioned to fill the (role) of Vice President and has significant support from the Zanu-PF party machinery," says Tinashe Jakwa, a Southern Africa analyst at the African Studies Association of Australasia and the Pacific (AFSAAP).

However, the party's constitution does not currently allow for a female to take the vice presidency, so this would first need to be amended, although provincial councils have expressed their willingness to make these changes.

