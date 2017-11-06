(CNN) Every Sunday for about an hour, the white walls of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, vibrate with hymns, prayers and sermons praising Christ. That was until a gunman took the lives of 26 people and injured 20 others during Sunday's morning service.

The immediate future of the church is unclear. But a look through more than 160 videos of its Sunday services, posted on the church's YouTube page , reveal glimpses of an intimate congregation who bonded through religious music and a shared faith.

The videos show an unpretentious worship hall whose altar is little more than a carpeted stage. The low ceilings hum with fluorescent lights and ceiling fans.

A landscape painting adorns the wall behind the podium, while a red carpet covers the floor. A single wooden cross, an American flag and two black stereo speakers all hold spots near the front of the church.

Most services appear to draw several dozen people, many of them casually dressed in jeans and T-shirts. They exchange greetings and hugs in the caramel brown pews, or chat in the aisle until the service begins. Kids roam the hall, some swaying to the beat of the music.

This image is from a video of the church's October 29 service -- a week before the shooting.

