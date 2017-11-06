8 members of one family slain in Texas church shooting

(CNN) Eight members of one family, including a pregnant woman and a 17-month-old girl, were slain in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a relative told CNN on Monday.

The eight included the visiting pastor, Bryan Holcombe, and other members of his family, said Ron Scott, the visiting pastor's first cousin.

The slain members of the Holcombe family spanned three generations.

Killed were:

• Bryan Holcombe and his wife, Karla Holcombe, who lived on a farm in nearby Floresville. Bryan Holcombe was filling in for the regular pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who was traveling out of state.

