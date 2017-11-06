NYPD officers accused of raping 18-year-old resign from police force

(CNN) Two NYPD officers who have been accused of taking turns raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island in September have voluntarily resigned.

Eddie Martins, 37, and Richard Hall, 33, appeared on their own at New York Police Department headquarters on Monday "and quit their employment with the NYPD," according to a statement from the NYPD.

Martins and Hall were arraigned last week on a total of 50 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping, the Kings County District Attorney's Office said.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said the charges "tarnishe[d] all of the admirable things accomplished by other, good officers every day in neighborhoods across New York City."

"Had these charges been upheld in an upcoming departmental trial, I would have fired them immediately," O'Neill said in a statement on Monday.

Read More