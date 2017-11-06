The truth about church shootings

(CNN) Bomb threats at more than 100 Jewish Community Centers. Dozens of mosques vandalized and attacked. Shootings at churches across the country, including on Sunday -- when a gunman shot and killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, during the morning worship service.

Reading the headlines, you might get the impression that sacred spaces are increasingly unsafe and that religion itself is under attack in America.

Understandably, that's how many Christians, particularly Southern Baptists, seemed to feel after Sunday's horrific shooting at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The attack targeted more than a single congregation, wrote one prominent Southern Baptist . It was an assault on Christianity itself.

But most attacks at houses of worship aren't really about religion, experts say. And even with the steady rise of shootings and hate crimes, spiritual sanctuaries remain among the more secure spots to spend a Sunday morning.

"It's very safe to go to church on Sunday," said Dallas Drake, a criminologist at the Center for Homicide Research in Minneapolis. "There are very few incidents, but they are high-profile when they occur."

