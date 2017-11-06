Story highlights Next Gen ATP Finals held in Milan

Involves world's top under-21 singles players

Tournament runs from 7 to 11 November

(CNN) It is a ceremony which has been branded "awful" and "sexist" and criticized for taking tennis "back to zero."

Much to the dismay of many on social media, some of the sport's leading young players taking part in this week's Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan were on Sunday forced to choose a female model, who had the letter 'A' or 'B' hidden on her body, to determine the round-robin group they would play in at the tournament.

The players were then escorted down a catwalk, arm-in-arm with the model, who would reveal the letter -- which corresponded to the round-robin group -- to the audience and cameras.

French tennis player Alize Cornet tweeted: "Good job ATP World Tour. Supposed to be a futurist event right? #backtozero."

Also on Twitter, tennis coach Judy Murray, who is the mum of former world No.1 Andy Murray, described the ceremony as "awful."

Russia's Daniil Medvedev walks down the catwalk at the Next Gen Finals draw ceremony.