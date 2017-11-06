Rekindling wins the 2017 Melbourne Cup

Story highlights Trained by 24-year-old Joseph O'Brien, son of Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien

Jockey Corey Brown previously won Melbourne Cup in 2009

(CNN) Rekindling won Australia's iconic Melbourne Cup race on Tuesday, the youngest horse to take home the cup since 1941.

Just three years old, the British-bred stallion is owned by Australian property developer and veteran owner Lloyd Williams and was trained by 24-year-old former jockey Joseph O'Brien.

"Speechless, I just can't believe it," jockey Corey Brown told CNN-affiliate Channel 7 after winning the race. 'It's a dream to even just ride in the race, but to win it again? I'm lost for words."

Brown previously won the Melbourne Cup in 2009 racing on Shocking.

Twenty-four horses tore up the track at Melbourne's famous Flemington racecourse in an attempt to win the coveted cup, which comes with a prize pool of $4.8 million (A$6.2 million).