Rekindling wins the 2017 Melbourne Cup

(CNN) Rekindling has won Australia's iconic Melbourne Cup horse race Tuesday.

The youngest horse to compete in the 2017 cup, just four years old, he is a British-bred stallion owned by Australian property developer and veteran owner Lloyd Williams.

"I'm lost for words, I just can't believe it," jockey Corey Brown told journalists after winning the race.

Twenty-four horses tore up the track at Melbourne's famous Flemington racecourse in an attempt to win the coveted cup, which comes with a prize pool of $4.8 million (A$6.2 million).

Known as "the race that stops a nation," workplaces and schools across Australia regularly grind to a halt every November to watch the event.