What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Georges St-Pierre applies a rear-naked choke to Michael Bisping on his way to winning the UFC middleweight title on Saturday, November 4. It was the first fight in nearly four years for St-Pierre, a former champion who retired in 2013.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant leaps for a pass during an NFL game against Kansas City on Sunday, November 5.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New Orleans forward Anthony Davis is defended by Minnesota's Shabazz Muhammad during an NBA game on Wednesday, November 1.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Filip Krajinovic celebrates his win over John Isner in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday, November 4.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Colorado defensive back Dante Wigley, left, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry during a college football game in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, November 4.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Referee Arthur Mercante pulls Deontay Wilder away from Bermane Stiverne after Wilder's first-round victory in New York on Saturday, November 4. Mercante stopped the fight after Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, floored Stiverne for the third time in the round.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Jesus Rueda, a defender for Cypriot soccer club APOEL, falls into the goal during a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, November 1.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. breaks through a banner before a college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, November 4. Georgia is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Oklahoma City guard Raymond Felton, right, competes for a loose ball with Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during an NBA game on Tuesday, October 31.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is tackled by Kansas cornerback Kyle Mayberry during a college football game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, November 4.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Vegas forward David Perron, center, celebrates a teammate's goal during an NHL game in Ottawa on Saturday, November 4. Vegas won 5-4 to continue its hot start to the season. The expansion team improved to 9-4 with the victory.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Gremio midfielder Jailson jumps over Barcelona's Matias Oyola during a Libertadores Cup match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 1.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Michael Marinaro tosses Kirsten Moore-Towers into the air during the Cup of China, a Grand Prix figure-skating event in Beijing on Friday, November 3. The Canadian pair finished in third place.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Camille Gerondeau, a flanker for French rugby club Clermont, grabs the ball during a lineout against Montpellier on Sunday, November 5.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King keeps his feet inbounds as he catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5. It was one of the few bright spots for the Giants, who lost 51-17.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Marcos Lopes, center, is swarmed by his Monaco teammates after scoring the opening goal of their Champions League match against Besiktas on Wednesday, November 1. The match ended 1-1 in Istanbul.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
France's Benjamin Garcia is tackled by Australian players during a Rugby League World Cup match on Friday, November 3.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Swiss athlete Manuela Schar celebrates after she won the New York City Marathon's wheelchair division on Sunday, November 5.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara celebrates a touchdown with fans during an NFL game against Tampa Bay on Sunday, November 5. Kamara scored two touchdowns in the Saints' 30-10 victory.
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos