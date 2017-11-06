(CNN) Two top Trump administration officials will head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to sell Senate Democrats on President Donald Trump's tax plan, multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting tell CNN.

The meeting with Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, and Marc Short, Trump's director of legislative affairs, is a signal that the Trump administration believes they may need Democrats to pass Trump's top legislative agenda.

Short confirmed the meeting to CNN, adding that the Tuesday gathering is "not the first time" the White House has met with Democrats on tax reform.

Tax reform, Short said, will be the "entire purpose of the meeting."

The meeting was organized, according to two sources with knowledge of the gathering, by Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who has shown a willingness to work with the Trump administration on tax reform.

